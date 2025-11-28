Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Encompass Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE EHC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.22. 265,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

