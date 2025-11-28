Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

