Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

