Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

SAP Trading Up 1.0%

SAP traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.19. 1,512,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,005. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $231.55 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in SAP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

