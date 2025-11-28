Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in T-Mobile US stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.52. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,579,501 shares of company stock worth $369,601,580. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

