Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 18,920,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,124,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $392.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $343,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

