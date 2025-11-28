Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Ryno Blignaut Sells 4,500 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Ryno Blignaut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $59,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,882. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,836. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RELY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 327,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,689 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,566,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,347,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

