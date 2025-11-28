Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $212.30 and last traded at $210.6370. Approximately 2,172,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,225,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $4,123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,199,226.40. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,370 shares of company stock valued at $85,827,004. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,238,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,293 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2,060.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 419.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares during the last quarter.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

