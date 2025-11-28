RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $864,548.94 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 59,789 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $864,548.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 249,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,536.38. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, November 21st, Steve Ming Lo sold 22,426 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $292,883.56.

On Thursday, November 13th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,542 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $193,244.34.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,034,000 after purchasing an additional 425,674 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 978,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,321,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 143,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,628,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 162,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 652.5% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 2,254,300 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

