Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 39.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) dropped 39.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 4,194,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 701,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Rackla Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of C$15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.
Rackla Metals Company Profile
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.
