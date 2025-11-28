QXO, Inc. $QXO Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,542,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,625 shares during the quarter. QXO comprises about 6.4% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $140,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of QXO by 192.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in QXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in QXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QXO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

