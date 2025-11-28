Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 and last traded at GBX 190.70, with a volume of 1706321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60.

QLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 193 to GBX 203 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quilter from GBX 172 to GBX 183 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,910.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.98.

In related news, insider Chris Hill bought 28,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £49,956.48. Also, insider Alison Morris bought 13,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, with a total value of £24,804.03. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

