Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $18.13 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.27% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,711,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,148,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

