Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,300 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,266 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,983,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,492 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $153.14 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

