Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $30.05 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $338.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

