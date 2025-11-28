Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $21.22 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.