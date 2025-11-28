Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2,599.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,229 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.34% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

