Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,705,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE FDX opened at $275.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $304.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

