Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 20,501 argenex SE $ARGX

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of argenex by 866.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.78.

argenex Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $917.63 on Friday. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $934.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $828.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.