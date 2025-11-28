Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 142,000 Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,197,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.