Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,526,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $290.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

