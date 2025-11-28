Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 6,981 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $64,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,033.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,353.92. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

