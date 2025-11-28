Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.71.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

