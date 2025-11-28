Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $317.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.58 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

