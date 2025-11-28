Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.58. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

