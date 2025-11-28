Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFG opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

