Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $593.92 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

