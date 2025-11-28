Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $533.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.89. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,120. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

