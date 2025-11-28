Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 6,420 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,341,511,000 after acquiring an additional 802,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9%

Starbucks stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

