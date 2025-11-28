Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Qfin worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qfin by 7.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qfin by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qfin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Qfin by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qfin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Qfin Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%.The company had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qfin Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.