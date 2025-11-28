PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.43 and traded as high as GBX 80.90. PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 78.80, with a volume of 894,817 shares.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £331.24 million, a PE ratio of -57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.43.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About PZ Cussons

In related news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78, for a total value of £26,256.36. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.