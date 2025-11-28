Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 123,861 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,861 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rocket Lab worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 70.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,021 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,208 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 128,335 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $199,290.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,269,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,012.96. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 46,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,920,174.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,995,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,530,940.78. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,573,532 shares of company stock worth $274,301,358 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 1.6%

RKLB opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.