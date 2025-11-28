Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Bread Financial worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,720,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,281,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 45.6% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

