Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $38,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 728,177 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.12.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

