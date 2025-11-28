Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $181.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

