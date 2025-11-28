Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,502,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,432,000 after purchasing an additional 600,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,474,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,817,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3%

PRU stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

