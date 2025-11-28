Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

VCSH opened at $80.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

