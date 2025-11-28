Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.56 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,120,751,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,214,305,000 after buying an additional 446,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,709,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,752,000 after acquiring an additional 458,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6%

ZBH opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.33 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

