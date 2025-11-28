Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,041.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after buying an additional 30,774,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,110,000 after buying an additional 678,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.