Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of NetScout Systems worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $366,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.73 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,820. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

