Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 34,782 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $617,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,218 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 51,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

