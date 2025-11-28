Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

