Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,205,000 after purchasing an additional 379,308 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 188,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.