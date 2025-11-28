Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 13,425 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after acquiring an additional 585,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after acquiring an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

