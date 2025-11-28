Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $206,000 in Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Schrodinger by 169.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 1st quarter worth $19,787,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,261,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 291,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 34,925.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 215,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Schrodinger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,649,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrodinger Price Performance

Schrodinger stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Schrodinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schrodinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

