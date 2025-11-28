Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.91 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 6.7% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,774,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,096,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,083,000 after buying an additional 97,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $52.04 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Bank of America lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

