Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 13,190 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 53.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 216,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 432,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,495. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,315. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

