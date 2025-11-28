Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Asana were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Asana by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Asana by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $204,829.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,068,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,247.70. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $911,318.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,845.34. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.