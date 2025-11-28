Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $270,000 Stake in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey reduced its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Azenta were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

