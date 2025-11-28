PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,301 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $8,024,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 130,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 73,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MD. Zacks Research upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.8%

MD stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

